Lawmaker: Improperly provided furniture promptly returned

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press

December 20, 2018 01:32 PM

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The state watchdog is alleging widespread fraud within the Ohio agency that provides prison jobs for inmates, including furniture building and vehicle repair. A report released Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, by Inspector General Randall Meyer accuses top employees of Ohio Penal Industries of using their positions for personal gain, such as discounts on personal car repairs by inmates. The IG report says Householder was provided an office table and chair set at no cost.
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A state lawmaker says free furniture received by his office was promptly returned when allegations arose that the table and chairs were provided improperly.

The state's inspector general said in a report Thursday that an employee of Ohio Penal Industries wrongly provided the furniture to GOP Rep. Larry Householder at no cost.

The employee, Dan Kinsel, retired as the watchdog launched an investigation of the agency. Kinsel declined to comment Thursday.

Householder said he agreed to display the furniture as a way to promote work done by inmates at the agency which provides jobs for prisoners. The jobs include furniture building and vehicle repair.

Inspector General Randall Meyer says fraud was rampant at the penal industries agency.

