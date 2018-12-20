US mortgage rates slipped this week

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, a sale signs stand outside a home on the market in Denver. U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week, reflecting the stock market decline and rush by investors to Treasury notes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday, Dec. 20, that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell slightly to 4.62 percent from to 4.63 percent last week.

