Obamacare enrollment dips in New Hampshire

About 5,000 fewer people in New Hampshire signed up for insurance under former President Barack Obama's health care law this year compared to last.
Covering New Hampshire, the organization that works with advocates and health care providers to promote the law, says 44,930 people signed up for a marketplace plan during the enrollment period that ended Dec. 15. That number, which includes those who were renewing coverage, is down from 50,275 last year.
Officials say record low unemployment numbers and federal cuts to funding for publicity and consumer outreach likely contributed to the dip. The declined mirrored national trends, with preliminary numbers showing a 4 percent drop.
A U.S. Federal District Court judge on Friday found the law unconstitutional before open enrollment ended. The decision is being appealed and the law remains in effect.
