Police raid home of Brazil cabinet minister in graft probe

In this Sept. 5, 2018 handout photo released by Agencia Brasil, Science and Technology Minister Gilberto Kassab attends a session in Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazilian Federal Police raided Kassab's home Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, following accusations that he received millions in bribes from the JBS food company between 2010 and 2016. Agencia Brasil via AP Marcelo Camargo