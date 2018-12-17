Dayton’s proudest accomplishments came late in his career

In this Dec. 14, 2018 photo, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the official Governor's Residence in St. Paul, Minn. Dayton says his proudest accomplishments in his 40 years of politics came late in his career: restoring state government to financial health and funding all-day kindergarten. The 71-year-old Dayton is preparing to retire next month. Steve Karnowski AP Photo