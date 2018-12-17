GOP power play in Michigan must go through pragmatic Snyder

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Michigan's Republican Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his final State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Snyder signed laws on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, to significantly scale back citizen-initiated measures to raise Michigan's minimum wage and require paid sick leave for workers, finalizing an unprecedented Republican-backed legislative maneuver that opponents vowed to challenge in court. Al Goldis, File AP Photo