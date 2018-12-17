US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities

File - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Verna Vasbinder prepares her new bunk in the city's new Temporary Bridge Shelter for the homeless as her dog, Lucy Lui, looks on in San Diego. A new federal report says the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and San Diego, two epicenters of a West Coast homelessness crisis, fell this year, suggesting possible success in those cities' efforts to combat the problem. Homelessness overall was up slightly across the country, although the report did not provide a complete picture of the problem. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo