South Carolina House GOP focusing on education, tax reforms

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York, stands in the House chamber before the state of the state at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. Simrill told The Associated Press on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, that the caucus’ 2019 session will focus on reforms in the state’s education and tax systems. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo