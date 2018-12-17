Internet sales tax collection laws gradually taking effect

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, packages from internet retailers are delivered with the U.S. Mail in an apartment building mail room in Washington. As 2019 approaches, many online retailers are either collecting or preparing to collect sales tax from out-of-state-customers for the first time. A majority of the states have enacted laws requiring remote sellers to collect sales tax following the Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair decision in June. Jessica Gresko, File AP Photo