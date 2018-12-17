Rhode Island releases annual list of tax delinquents

Rhode Island tax officials have released the list of their top 100 tax delinquents who owe the state a total of $43 million in taxes.
The practice of the state Division of Taxation publishing the names of tax delinquents began in 2004 as a last resort by the state to collect from the biggest debtors. The Providence Journal reports this year's list includes admitted tax cheats, convicted felons and a failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Giovanni Feroce.
The state says Feroce, the third-place finisher in the Republican primary, owes them over $1 million in personal income taxes. Feroce says he is "focused on the future and will ensure all obligations are met."
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments