Rhode Island releases annual list of tax delinquents

The Associated Press

December 17, 2018 09:53 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island tax officials have released the list of their top 100 tax delinquents who owe the state a total of $43 million in taxes.

The practice of the state Division of Taxation publishing the names of tax delinquents began in 2004 as a last resort by the state to collect from the biggest debtors. The Providence Journal reports this year's list includes admitted tax cheats, convicted felons and a failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Giovanni Feroce.

The state says Feroce, the third-place finisher in the Republican primary, owes them over $1 million in personal income taxes. Feroce says he is "focused on the future and will ensure all obligations are met."

