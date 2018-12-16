City of Roy aims for growth with planned developments

The suburban city of Roy is expecting growth as mixed-use developments and more town homes are planned on its few remaining open spaces.
The Standard-Examiner reports city officials are expecting about 140 new housing units to be built on separate developments in the city southwest of Ogden.
City councilman Bryon Saxton says the town homes in the proposed Midland Square expansion are expected to generate about $260,000 in property tax revenue over five years.
Mayor Bob Dandoy says the Midland Square town homes are to be owner-occupied, costing between $200,000 and $300,000.
All American Development is handling the Midland Square expansion, which the city approved in May.
All American officials say plans are still in the preliminary stages.
