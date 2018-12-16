Missouri to give away historic bridge for free, with catch

The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving away a Jefferson County bridge that was built during the Great Depression for free, but the offer comes with a catch.
KSDK-TV reports that the state's transportation agency plans to demolish the truss bridge that carries cars across Joachim Creek in Jefferson County, unless state officials find a new owner. But anyone interested in the bridge must be willing to either maintain the structure or pay for it to be moved.
The department says there are multiple federal grants that the bridge's new owner could apply for to receive up to 80 percent of what Missouri would spend to demolish the bridge.
Sam Shelton and Kenneth Chailland live near the historic bridge. They both say they've seen the bridge flood too many times to be its new owner.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments