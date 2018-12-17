Correction: Ohio River-Bridge story

In a story Dec. 16 about plans to build an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the plan would keep open an existing span of U.S. 41 as a free bridge. It would either be a toll bridge or free.
A corrected version of the story is below:
I-69 Ohio River bridge plan OK'd, 1 bridge could be free
Indiana and Kentucky officials have chosen alternatives for an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana and Kentucky officials have chosen alternatives for an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River.
WFIE TV reports that the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have decided that the four-lane I-69 bridge between Evansville and Henderson, Kentucky will be a toll bridge.
But alternatives for the crossings include one that keeps the northbound bridge carrying U.S. 41 open as a free two-way bridge. The other option would mean tolls on both the I-69 and U.S. 41 spans.
Officials say that removing the southbound U.S. 41 span would save $145 million in long-term maintenance costs.
The bridge will cross the river between Audubon State Park and Green River State Park.
Construction on the $1.5 billion span could start in 2021 and be completed by 2025.
