Detentions raise fears, cast doubt on China’s policies

A woman walks by policemen stand guard outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Canada is being battered by diplomatic ill winds. First, President Donald Trump attacked Canada on trade. Then Saudi Arabia punished it for speaking up for human rights. Now China has the country in its cross-hairs, detaining two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on behalf of the U.S. Canada's normally reliable ally to the south has left it high and dry. Andy Wong AP Photo