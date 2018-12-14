North Slope police identify Alaska worker killed at oilfield

Authorities have identified the Alaska worker killed last week at a North Slope oil field as 36-year-old Shawn Huber.
Huber died early Dec. 7 at Milne Point in what the North Slope Borough Police Department said was an "equipment accident," the Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.
Hollis French, the chair of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said this week that the worker was hit by heavy drilling pipe. He said he had spoken with a Hilcorp official who characterized death as resulting from a "pipe mishandling incident."
Huber was employed by Kuukpik Drilling, a contractor for Hilcorp Alaska. Public records list a Wasilla address for Huber. His death is the first workplace fatality on the North Slope oil fields since 2012, according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Kuukpik Drilling and Hilcorp did not immediately respond to the newspaper's requests for comment Thursday. Company officials have previously declined to release additional details about the death, citing the ongoing investigations.
Huber died at the Innovation 1 drill rig, said Jeffrey Brown, the borough police chief. Rescue personnel had responded to a report of an injured and unresponsive worker, but they could not revive him.
"The preliminary investigation shows the death is attributed to an equipment accident," Brown said.
The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy and the police department's investigation remains open, Brown said. The Alaska Occupational Safety and Health office is also investigating the death.
"The North Slope Borough Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Huber," Brown said.
