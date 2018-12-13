Washington governor proposes major steps for orca recovery

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound west of Seattle as seen from a federal research vessel that had been tracking the whales. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing $1.1 billion in spending and a partial whale-watching ban to help support the recovery of Puget Sound's critically endangered orcas. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo