Pelosi says House Dems will start seeking Trump tax returns

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

December 13, 2018 04:44 PM

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California finishes a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Pelosi has all but ensured she will become House speaker next month, quelling a revolt by disgruntled younger Democrats by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four additional years in the chamber's top post.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California finishes a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Pelosi has all but ensured she will become House speaker next month, quelling a revolt by disgruntled younger Democrats by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four additional years in the chamber's top post. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
WASHINGTON

Nancy Pelosi, who's likely to be the next House speaker, says Democrats running the chamber next year will make initial moves toward getting President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The California Democrat says she believes the House Ways and Means Committee will "take the first steps" toward getting the documents. She says if Trump resists, lawmakers will have to consider their next moves.

The law says the chairs of that and two other committees can request tax returns and the Treasury secretary "shall furnish" them for panel members to review privately.

Trump broke decades of precedent in which presidential candidates routinely released their income tax returns. He has said his returns are being audited and a long legal fight with Democrats is possible.

