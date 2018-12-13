Business

Nevada judge holds hearing on Massachusetts report on Wynn

The Associated Press

December 13, 2018 01:54 PM

LAS VEGAS

A Nevada state court judge says she'll hear arguments next week in casino mogul Steve Wynn's bid in Nevada to block release of a Massachusetts Gaming Commission report about sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez in Las Vegas set the Dec. 20 hearing during a brief court hearing Thursday.

Last month, the judge temporarily blocked release of the report pending a hearing of Wynn attorneys' claims that it contains confidential information protected by attorney-client privilege.

Wynn denies allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees.

But he resigned as chief of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts last February, after the allegations became public.

The commission in Massachusetts is considering whether to grant a gambling license for Wynn Resorts' new casino, which has stripped Wynn's name and is now called Encore Boston Harbor.

