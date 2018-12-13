Renault: no wrongdoing by Ghosn in compensation

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn attends a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. At left is Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who became co-CEO with Ghosn in 2016 and then sole chief last year. The surprise arrest of Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of falsifying financial reports is providing a window into possible corporate intrigue at the Japanese automaker. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo