Group to OK recommendations to draw special events to Vegas

A group tasked with determining ways to draw to Las Vegas special events like the Super Bowl is set to give final approval to recommendations for Nevada's current and next governors.
The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee is recommending that tourism officials and proposed new committees split efforts to attract events that would fill the 65,000-seat, partially tax-funded Raiders stadium that's under construction in Las Vegas and other area venues.
The committee established by Gov. Brian Sandoval includes tourism industry executives, Governor-elect Steve Sisolak and the Oakland Raiders' president. They will meet Wednesday in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is the agency responsible for promoting the tourist destination. Under the recommendations, it would be the lead agency in bids for large-scale events such as the NFL draft and Super Bowl.
