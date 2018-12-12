Indigo Ag establishing headquarters in downtown Memphis

Agriculture technology company Indigo Ag Inc. says it is moving its North American headquarters to Memphis, Tennessee.
Indigo Ag CEO David Perry and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Wednesday that the fast-growing startup plans to invest about $6.6 million and add 700 jobs over the next three years as it moves its headquarters from Boston to a downtown-Memphis building next to the city's minor-league baseball stadium and near hotels and historic Beale Street.
Indigo treats seeds with plant microbes and sells them to cotton, soybean, rice and corn farmers seeking higher crop yields. It also helps farmers market and sell crops.
Perry said Memphis's proximity to farmers who use its product is a significant reason for its decision. Indigo joins ServiceMaster and AutoZone as companies with headquarters in downtown Memphis.
