Investment board considering Airbnb anti-Israel review

The Illinois Investment Policy Board is scheduled to meet for the first time since Gov. Bruce Rauner called for an investigation into Airbnb's lodging-listings policy toward the occupied West Bank.
The policy board meets Wednesday in Chicago. The Republican governor requested the Airbnb review last month because the online private-lodging marketplace de-listed 200 participating properties in Israeli settlements in the disputed West Bank.
The board ensures public money is not invested in companies doing business with Iran, Sudan or firms that boycott Israel. Illinois in 2015 banned investment in companies boycotting Israel over its occupation of east Jerusalem or the West Bank since claiming them from the Palestinians in the 1967 Middle East War.
Airbnb says its action was based on a practice it has established for disputed land worldwide.
