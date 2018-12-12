West Virginia projects draw $40M in US transportation grants

Two West Virginia highway projects have been awarded a total of $40 million in federal grants.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the grants Tuesday. The funds come from a program to support infrastructure projects across the country. A total of $1.5 billion was appropriated this year for the grants.
The Transportation Department said one $20 million grant will go to build about 10 miles (16 kilometers) of a four-lane expressway as part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. The project is known as Corridor H, Kerens to Parsons, Segment 5, and includes paving, building traffic control devices and markings, and new guardrails.
The second $20 million award goes to build the U.S. 522 Berkeley Springs Bypass, including construction of the Fairview Connector. The department said the bypass is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) long and will be a four-lane divided highway.
