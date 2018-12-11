US military’s Aegis system intercepts test missile in Hawaii

This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The MDA said Monday's test showed an interceptor missile the military is developing with Japan that is ready to be manufactured. The Navy tracked it and launched an interceptor missile from Kauai. Missile Defense Agency via AP Mark Wright