Michigan Legislature passes Great Lakes oil pipeline bill

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich. Legislation that would facilitate the replacement the Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes is headed to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's desk. The Republican-led Legislature approved the bill Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Detroit News via AP, File Dale G Young