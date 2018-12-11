Google CEO faces House grilling on breach, China censorship

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, speaks during a conversation as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Pichai's appearance Tuesday, Dec. 11, before the House Judiciary Committee comes after he angered members of a Senate panel in September by declining their invitation to testify about foreign governments’ manipulation of online services to sway U.S. political elections. Pichai's no-show at that hearing was marked by an empty chair for Google alongside the Facebook and Twitter executives who appeared and were interrogated. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo