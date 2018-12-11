FILE - In a Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Nick Ayers, right, listens as Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch waits for the arrival of the casket for former President George H.W. Bush to lie in State at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump's top pick to replace John Kelly as chief of staff, Nick Ayers, is no longer expected to fill that role, according to a White House official. The official says that Trump and Ayers could not agree on Ayers' length of service.
Finding a White House chief of staff turns into a scramble

By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

December 11, 2018 12:25 AM

WASHINGTON

Filling the spot of White House chief of staff has turned into a scramble with no clear front-runner.

President Donald Trump is getting opinions on a list of candidates, among them his budget director, Mick Mulvaney, as well as North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows.

Some people who are cropping up in the free-for-all discussion of possible successors to outgoing chief of staff John Kelly appear to be pulling themselves out of consideration.

White House chief of staff is widely acknowledged to be a demanding job in the best of circumstances. Trump's mercurial personality and his resistance to being managed make the position a unique challenge.

Kelly's replacement was believed to be Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, but Ayers pulled out of consideration over the weekend.

