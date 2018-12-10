Lawmaker seeks bipartisan coalition to run Alaska House

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo, then Rep.-elect Gary Knopp sits in his office at the Alaska Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Republican state lawmaker Knopp is seeking to create a bipartisan majority coalition in the House after leaving a fragile GOP caucus that he said was "doomed to fail." Knopp says he wanted to start talks on the potential creation of a bipartisan coalition, with just weeks before the start of the new legislative session. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo