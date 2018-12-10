Community works to save historic property in Haverhill

For the Wentworth-Brown House, an anchor building on the Haverhill Common spanning centuries and nearly the entire length of the common's south edge, the clock is ticking.
More than a decade of deferred maintenance and tough New England weather have taken their toll.
Before it succumbs to the elements, a group of area residents are working hard to preserve a big piece of town history — in all, nearly 8,000 square feet of it — for future generations and open it up to multi-use for the 21st century.
"Every community has its challenges and ours is historic properties," said Keisha Luce, executive director for the nonprofit Haverhill Heritage Inc., which is spearheading the preservation effort.
Since the house went on the 2018 New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's 2018 Seven to Save list in October, community and financial support to save it are growing, she said.
"It's a giant house, a monster," said Luce. "It's unique in that it has two attached barns to the main residence. That happened throughout New England, but a lot of those no longer exist. There are many unique features about the house."
The Wentworth-Brown property, in the historic district of Haverhill Corner along Route 10 and the Connecticut River Byway, consists of a Georgian-style house and connecting barn built in about 1790, a Federal-style house built and attached to it in 1805, and second connecting barn, about 200 feet long, built in the mid-19th century.
Money For Preservation
HHI was recently awarded $31,750 a tax credit grant from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, money that will pay for a study to explore possible uses for the house.
CDFA's tax credit program gives businesses wanting to donate a 75-percent state tax credit against a donation made to any approved project, a credit that can be applied against the New Hampshire business profits tax, business enterprise tax, the insurance premium tax, or a combination.
The contributing company can carry forward the credit for up to five years and donations can be eligible for treatment as state or federal charitable contributions.
Businesses in most cases pay about 11 cents on the dollar for their contribution.
"We just sold $15,000 and have others interested," said Luce.
Any business interested in participating can contact HHI, she said. Pledges must be made before March 30 and donations received by June 30.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also recently lent support to preservation, she said.
The most critical areas of deterioration are the foundation and sills in the original house and barn.
The work that needs to be done in phases won't come cheap - stabilization of the exterior and a feasibility study and redevelopment plan are expected to run, for the first phase, about $325,000.
The second and third phases that will involve interior rehabilitation, upgraded heating, electrical, and septic systems and barn conversion will cost about $150,000 or more, depending on the reuse plan.
Following the death of its last occupant, the house that was then put in a family trust and accrued back taxes was purchased for $140,000 by former state Sen. Bob Clegg, who is now holding the property while HHI is raising the money to buy it back at cost and rehabilitate it.
"He's been generous and patient," said Luce.
In 2017, HHI, which was formed in the late 1990s to protect about 60 structures and homes in the Haverhill Corner Historic District, received a $150,000 grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment to buy the house and fix the roof, the major structural piece in need of repair.
For the LCHIP award to be released, HHI must raise $150,000 to match the grant and get repairs started.
"We are getting closer to that goal," said Luce. "We have a little less than $100,000. There's been a positive response."
The House And Its History
The house with an upward of 5,000 square feet of living space still features the original hearth from the 1790s that the occupants used for cooking, a tall interior archway, a built-in hen house, doors with skeleton keys and locks, chandeliers made by most recent owner Col. James Brown, a half-dozen Rumford fireplaces, and a cantilever elliptical staircase in the 1805 home.
"Cantilever staircases are very unusual," said Christina Fuerschbach, board member of HHI and co-chair with Gail Bishop of the steering committee for the Wentworth-Brown preservation.
The staircase is based on large homes in Orford and the Wentworth-Brown staircase and the work of 19th century architect Asher Benjamin.
Outside the house are beautiful Colonial Revival garden spaces that can be brought back to life, said Luce.
The home was most recently occupied by its namesakes — Col. James Brown, a physician and minister who was 107 when he died in 2008, seven years after the death of his wife, Valerie Wentworth Brown.
Except for a brief occupancy by renters, the house has mostly been vacant for the last decade, and without water, electricity, or a heating system.
"At that point a lot of work had to be done and we recognized it was quickly falling into decay," said Luce. "We became increasingly concerned. It's such an anchor of the community and we had to create a path to save it. It's been a lot of hard work but I think it will be really rewarding in the end."
The home has had some notable occupants that, according to an HHI history, include Asa Boynton, a town moderator and selectman who led the effort for the Haverhill Academy charter, and George Woodward, the grandson of Eleazar Wheelock, who founded Dartmouth College.
The house was also the home of the Coos Bank.
Haverhill Corner itself, a historic district that was once the county seat, a center for law, banking, trade and transportation, and a home to the former Haverhill Academy, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Future
HHI, which in 2005 converted the nearby Alumni Hall into an arts center, enlisted architect Jim Alexander, of Feingold Alexander Architects, who specializes in large preservation projects, for the Wentworth-Brown project.
As efforts are being made to preserve the larger Haverhill Common, many people have ideas for the next phase of the Wentworth-Brown House, said Luce.
They include a farm-to-table cooperative, artist studios, and a tech center, with tech and food being the big vision, she sadi.
"To be sustainable it has to get a lot of community use," said Luce. "We do expect it will have multiple uses because it is so large. There can be residential space and commercial space. There are all kinds of possibilities."
They include health food-related space, a cafe, a small farmer-driven marketplace, and possibly a culinary school.
A barn could accommodate tech space and a commercial kitchen, said Luce.
"We're leaning toward food and technology," she said.
One aim is to have uses that make rental income for the house, said Fuerschbach.
HHI would like to have the feasibility study completed in the next six months, or not long afterward, she said.
The hope is that a revived Wentworth-Brown House has can reinvent the common, said Luce.
"We want to have a solid plan that benefits the community and sparks interest in saving other properties," she said.

