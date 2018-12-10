Oil sector boosts state government fortunes in New Mexico

A surge in income from the New Mexico's oil sector is providing a financial windfall to state government as the governor's office passes from Republican to Democratic control.
State government economists on Monday said state revenues will outpace current spending obligations by $1.1 billion or 17 percent for the fiscal year that begins in July as lawmakers prepare to craft a budget.
State financial reserves are expected to exceed $2.5 billion by mid-2019, bolstered by unusually large federal mineral lease payments. The savings are equal to 40 percent of annual state general fund spending.
Democratic Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham has placed a high priority on increasing resources for public education as she prepares to succeed termed-out Republican Gov. Susana Martinez on Jan. 1.
