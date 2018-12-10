A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. December 6, 2018
Tunnel for Line 5 a practical solution
While it is hard for many people to accept, the world still runs on oil and gas. In fact, 60 percent of energy production in the United States in 2017 came from the two fossil fuels.
It will be a long time before that reality changes significantly. Renewable energy sources are on the rise, but are decades away from making oil and gas obsolete, if that ever happens.
Energy production and distribution networks will remain vital to the economy. In Michigan, the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline is a critical piece of that energy infrastructure.
The 450-mile conduit spans the full length of the state as it connects Superior, Wisconsin, with Sarnia, Ontario.
But Line 5 is problematic because it runs along the lake bottom as it crosses the Straits of Mackinac.
The concern is that a break in the twin underwater lines will result in a spill devastating to the Great Lakes. It's a reasonable worry, since Line 5 is more than 60-years-old.
Though the Straits connector has never had a leak, the line is aging and the risk of such a break will increase with time.
Gov. Rick Snyder came up with what seems the most practical solution. He negotiated with Enbridge to move Line 5 into a tunnel bored through the rock deep beneath the lake bed.
The cost is high — $500 million that will be covered by Enbridge — but it will keep oil and gas supplies flowing while reducing the risk of an oil spill to nearly zero.
Snyder's plan passed the Senate this week, after a compromise was reached on who will provide oversight. The governor wanted to place the tunnel under the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which wanted no part of the responsibility and probably wasn't equipped for the job anyway. The new plan creates a separate authority to manage the tunnel.
The House votes on the deal next week, and we think lawmakers should pass it.
Still, pipeline critics, whose ranks include incoming Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are rejecting the claim that Line 5 can be made safe. They want the pipeline shut down now.
They contend keeping the pipeline open for the up to 10 years it will take to complete the tunnel is too risky. Enbridge has agreed as part of the deal to increased monitoring and maintenance and to shut the line down in rough weather.
For some of the opponents, their objections to the tunnel appear to be less about protecting the lakes and more about transporting oil and gas by any method.
One group, Oil and Water Don't Mix, laments on its web site that allowing Line 5 to remain open will "effectively delay the current energy transition to renewable energy across North America."
That's not likely. Energy companies are steadily moving toward a greater mix of renewables in their portfolios, as the price competitiveness of those sources improve. Starving the nation of oil and gas won't hasten the conversion. It will only drive up energy costs and create financial hardships for consumers.
Among the products Line 5 carries are the natural gas liquids that are refined into propane. More than half of those gases used in Michigan move through the pipeline. Highly efficient propane accounts for 8 percent of home heating fuel in Michigan.
Line 5 also moves up to 540,000 barrels a day of light crude and synthetic crude oil daily, much of it used in Michigan.
With or without the pipeline, that oil and gas will have to move, most likely by ship, truck or rail. The pipeline is the least risky and most climate friendly method of transport.
The tunnel solution is a practical means of protecting the Great Lakes while assuring uninterrupted energy supplies.
Times Herald (Port Huron). December 6, 2018
Ask Snyder to veto lame duck evils
We have lost count of the atrocities perpetrated in the current lame duck session of our state Legislature. Our lawmakers unseemly behavior can only further damage the public's confidence in our state government, which is already the least accountable and least transparent in the nation.
They not only lack a basic understanding of democracy, they apparently slept through every civics and history lesson of their school careers. Let's begin with the checks and balances that are supposed to be the foundations of our three-part form of government. Republican lawmakers, dissatisfied with the will of voters who elected Democratic governor, attorney general and secretary of state, have passed bills to grab powers of the executive branch for themselves.
A lawmaker with a history of campaign finance violations has introduced a bill to weaken campaign reporting oversight and his colleagues will likely approve it.
Lawmakers ignored the will of voters and gutted measures to increase the minimum wage and to guarantee paid time off for sick workers. They're expected to nullify parts of the recreational marijuana issue passed overwhelmingly by voters.
From scrapping wetlands protection to protecting polluters, their agenda is shameless.
And they are tinkering with bills to limit the effectiveness of the ant-gerrymandering ballot initiative that voters also approved in November. It proves how low the Republicans in Lansing will go to retain their grip on power while freely abandoning propriety, morality, accountability, transparency, democracy and conscience.
It's disgraceful.
The near-term solution is that Gov. Rick Snyder must veto this dishonorable display of legislative malfeasance. Snyder has shown his independence — with vetoes — from the Republican Party in the past.
Snyder campaigned for governor as the tough nerd from outside government. He needs to remain tough against this onslaught of tawdry self-interest from the lame ducks. He must veto these bills. And we must encourage him; call his office at (517) 373-3400 and ask him to stand up for democracy in Michigan.
In the longer term, we must eliminate the lame duck session of the Legislature. After every election cycle, the bad behavior seems to get only bolder and bolder.
Waiting until January to take office is an archaic leftover from a horse-and-buggy era. We must amend the state constitution to eliminate the lame duck session by eliminating lame ducks. The legislative session should end when lawmakers begin campaigning for re-election. And the new session should start immediately after the general election in November sweeps the arrogant and unethical from office.
The Mining Journal (Marquette). December 4, 2018
State police student training could save lives
Michigan may not get the kind of killer — literally in many cases — weather events that many parts of the country often experience.
But we get more than our share of blistering winter storms and the occasional flood. (Just ask the folks in the western Upper Peninsula and Copper Country about that second one).
That's why we think a program offered by the Michigan State Police is absolutely spot on.
The MSP initiative is called the Student Tools for Emergency Planning, or STEP for short. Its principal goal is to offer elementary schools across the state the opportunity to enroll fifth-graders in a national program that teaches students how to prepare for tornadoes, storms, flooding and other emergencies.
"The STEP program equips participating fifth-graders with important and potentially lifesaving knowledge about emergency preparedness," Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD, said in an MSP press release. "Educating students before disaster strikes means they will be better prepared in an emergency."
The basic lesson includes one hour of instruction, but instructors have the option to expand the lessons to include eight hours of material. STEP curriculum can be taught by teachers, school officials, first responders or volunteers, the release stated.
Last year, teachers from 135 schools and 8,600 students statewide participated. The lofty, although attainable goal in the coming year, is at least 10,000 fifth-graders.
Interested schools should fill out the Application and Acceptance form at www.michigan.gov/step and submit it via mail, email or fax by Friday. We hope more than a handful of Upper Peninsula schools choose to get involved.
Petoskey News-Review. December 7, 2018
Be extra careful when getting behind the wheel this holiday season
The holiday season has arrived once again and many people have been busy getting ready for all the merriment. From decorating to shopping, baking, cooking, cleaning and otherwise preparing for guests, all in the name of fun times that we can share with friends and family.
While we, too, enjoy many of these things, we feel we would be remiss if we didn't again remind our readers to be careful with the level of merriment in which you partake before grabbing the reigns of your sleigh or getting behind the wheel.
We know this message has been around almost as long as Santa himself, but we bring it up again for two very good reasons:
First, no one wants to spend the holidays in the county jail, or worse yet, at the hospital, or worst of all, making funeral arrangements because someone was driving while impaired or intoxicated.
Secondly, and perhaps more notably, this year there's an increased chance that people could be impaired or intoxicated by marijuana before getting behind the wheel.
A new law, approved by the state's voters in the Nov. 6 general election, making possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes went into effect Thursday. Call it an early Christmas present for proponents of the law, it will now be legal (with a number of limitations) to possess and use marijuana in limited quantities.
It's difficult to know just how much of an uptick in marijuana use will result from the new law, but it seems safe to say there will be some.
We're sure there will be people who have never used marijuana before who will try it now simply out of curiosity. We simply want to caution people, who might have a much better idea about the effects of alcohol on them, to think twice before getting behind the wheel after using marijuana as well as alcohol. It's difficult to know how much certain amounts of the drug will affect you and for how long.
There are many great things about the holiday season, and enjoying a glass — or perhaps now a puff — of holiday cheer with friends is among the many options some people may choose. We simply want to encourage everyone to be as safe as possible.
