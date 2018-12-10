Maine land grant program looks to preserve fishing access

The board that controls land preservation grants in Maine is asking for proposals that would help protect working waterfront areas of the state.
The Land for Maine's Future Board is looking for the proposals for its Working Waterfront Access Protection Program projects. The board says it'll make as much as $2 million in bond funds available for awards.
The waterfront access program is designed to provide money to secure commercial fishing access in Maine, where fisheries are a key employer and driver of the economy. The grants require future development of properties retain their use for commercial fishing and related activities.
Land For Maine's Future has been used by the state for more than 30 years to fund conservation projects.
Letters of intent are requested by Jan. 4.
Comments