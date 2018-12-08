Lottery to give update on jackpot, other items to lawmakers

The head of the South Carolina lottery is preparing to talk to lawmakers who probably have more than a billion things on their minds.
South Carolina Education Lottery Director Hogan Brown is set to give an update on the state of the lottery to lawmakers Tuesday.
Brown is likely to talk about the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Simpsonville at the end of October. That ticket is still unclaimed. The winner has until April to claim the prize.
The Education Lottery Oversight Committee also is likely to ask Brown about the latest information on a lottery glitch last Christmas Day that made everyone a winner. The lottery has said it won't pay the $35 million in prizes won over two hours last Dec. 25.
