South Dakota man obtains grant to research quick-frozen hops

A South Dakota man received a grant to further research his alternative method of preserving beer.
Spearfish native, Steve Polley, obtained a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Agriculture Department to examine the effect of quick-freezing hops as an alternative method to extend an ale's lifespan, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Brewers use hop, a pale-green bud filled with amino acids, as a chief bittering agent to balance the sweetness of grain.
Most American hops come from the Northwest region and they are traditionally kiln-dried swiftly after harvest.
Polley has applied for specialty-crop grants to help keep his research going since launching Dakota Hops of Spearfish in 2008.
"We're looking at alternative methods of preserving the crop. That what this whole thing is about," Polley said. "And if you're using a different method to preserve the hop crop, how does that affect the quality of the beer?
Polley plans to use the latest grant to pay for a local brewmaster to work part-time, testing different varieties of his frozen hops.
