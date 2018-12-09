Ranch group opposes Burgum military facility expansion plan

In this July 12, 2018 photo provided by the U.S Air National Guard, Senior Airman Noelle Kurowski, of the 219th Security Forces Squadron takes aim with an M240B machine gun at the firing range at Camp Gilbert C. Grafton (South), in Eddy County, North Dakota. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants to use earnings from a voter-approved oil tax savings account to expand the National Guard training facility but some some farmers and ranchers worry about the safety of their families and livestock and the loss of private agriculture land to the government. (Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp U.S. Air National Guard via AP) SMSgt David H Lipp AP