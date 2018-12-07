Erie County bans smoking in cars with kids

County legislators in Buffalo have banned smoking tobacco products in a car with anyone 17 or younger present in the vehicle.
The new Erie County law, which was passed unanimously Wednesday, also bans smoking in and around bus shelters. WIVB-TV reports the law also prohibits any store with a pharmacy from selling tobacco products.
Under the new legislation, e-cigarettes, vapes, and other electronic smoking devices are classified as tobacco products.
Penalties for smoking in vehicles with children include a fine of $50 for a first offense, then $100 fine and a $150 fine for second and third offenses, respectively.
The penalty for pharmacies selling tobacco products is a minimum $300 civil penalty, and up to $1,000 for a first time violation.
