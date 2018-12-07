Education advocates seek $2.2B state aid increase next year

A coalition of New York education groups says schools will need a $2.2 billion increase in state aid to meet the needs of students next year.
The Educational Conference Board's budget recommendation Thursday includes a $1.3 billion increase in the base Foundation Aid, as well as $400 million more for reimbursements for services including transportation and special education. An additional $500 million is sought for priority areas like school safety and supporting struggling schools.
The conference board, which comprises agencies representing administrators, parents and teachers, cites increases over the past decade in students who are poor, disabled or are English language learners.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to release his budget proposal next month.
