Wyoming governor supports review of state sales tax system

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says he supports examining the state's tax system to find ways to prevent errors.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Casper officials are hoping the state Legislature will address the sales tax collection and distribution system after the city received $1.7 million by mistake.
A Sweetwater County vendor incorrectly reported its taxes in Natrona County from October 2013 to December 2015, resulting in Casper officials taking out a loan from the state after the error was uncovered.
The outgoing Republican governor says it would be worthwhile to modify the system "to provide a triple-check in there or a double-check."
The state Department of Revenue relies on vendors to correctly report tax information in its self-reporting system.
