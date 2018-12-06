Business

Former Arkansas lawmaker dies from apparent farming accident

The Associated Press

December 06, 2018 05:15 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

A former Arkansas lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for county judge has died from an apparent farming accident.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Jim House died Wednesday. The newspaper reports the Washington County coroner confirmed the death of the 70-year-old House, who served in the state House from 2007 until 2011.

The Democrat House was first elected to the state House in 2006 and won re-election 2008. He lost his re-election bid to Republican Rep. Charlie Collins in 2010. During his last term in the Legislature, House served as co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing committee.

House unsuccessfully challenged Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, a Republican, in last month's general election. House was a farmer who entered politics after a 26-year career at the state Department of Health.

