Philadelphia bill ensures predictable schedule for workers

Philadelphia, the poorest big city in the U.S., has passed legislation that will ensure fast-food, retail and hospitality workers will know when they'll work and how much they'll work.
Without predictable schedules, workers say they can't budget or make plans like doctor's appointments, and it keeps them in a cycle of poverty.
Councilwoman Helen Gym, who introduced and championed the approved Thursday, says it will affect about 130,000 hourly workers in the retail, foodservice, and hospitality sectors.
The bill includes provisions for advance notice of schedules, a pathway to access more hours of work, compensation for last-minute schedule changes, and protections from retaliation.
Opponents of the bill say it will hurt growth and tourism.
Philadelphia is now the second-biggest city, after New York, to approve a scheduling law.
