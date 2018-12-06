New Mexico governor revamps website to tout accomplishments

The public website for the governor's office in New Mexico has undergone a makeover to highlight economic accomplishments and spending on public education during the eight-year tenure of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez as a Democrat prepares to succeed her.
The governor's office cites a $2 billion budget surplus by combining two years of estimated state government income that hasn't materialized yet.
Those estimates were made in August as oil production in the New Mexico hit an all-time high and will be revised next week. Government economists say the state's recent revenue growth is mostly tied to the energy sector.
The website notes a $450 million increase in state spending on public education since Martinez took office. Martinez is appealing a court order that seeks greater resources for struggling public schools.
