Michigan Legislature tries to bar tougher regulations

Despite Gov. Rick Snyder's past veto, the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature is again advancing a bill that would prohibit the state from adopting regulations than are more stringent than federal rules — except in certain situations.
The House planned to take a final vote on the GOP-backed legislation Thursday, but the vote was delayed until next week because House members wanted more time to review a change made in the Senate. The sponsor says the bill is different from one the Republican governor vetoed in 2011.
The bill would let an agency director only pursue regulations that are more stringent than federal rules if he or she determines there is a clear and convincing need to do so or state law authorizes it.
