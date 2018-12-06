Fire department offers tuition reimbursement to volunteers

Business

The Associated Press

December 06, 2018 11:13 AM

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.

A Rhode Island fire department is using grant money to help attract college students to become volunteer firefighters.

The all-volunteer Kingston Fire Department is using $200,000 in federal grant money to offer tuition reimbursement for University of Rhode Island students who volunteer as firefighters.

WJAR-TV reports that once a student is accepted and has become a firefighter, they can earn up to $5,000 a year in tuition reimbursement.

Fire Chief Nate Barrington says students can even choose to live in the fire house for further savings. Barrington estimates it could be worth up to $10,000 in rent or on-campus housing costs.

URI graduate student Rachel Gomes says she wanted to volunteer in her community, and it's great that volunteers get something in return.

Kingston is a village of South Kingstown.

