Fire department offers tuition reimbursement to volunteers

A Rhode Island fire department is using grant money to help attract college students to become volunteer firefighters.
The all-volunteer Kingston Fire Department is using $200,000 in federal grant money to offer tuition reimbursement for University of Rhode Island students who volunteer as firefighters.
WJAR-TV reports that once a student is accepted and has become a firefighter, they can earn up to $5,000 a year in tuition reimbursement.
Fire Chief Nate Barrington says students can even choose to live in the fire house for further savings. Barrington estimates it could be worth up to $10,000 in rent or on-campus housing costs.
URI graduate student Rachel Gomes says she wanted to volunteer in her community, and it's great that volunteers get something in return.
Kingston is a village of South Kingstown.
