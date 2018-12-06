Kentucky governor kicks off construction of I-65 interchange

Kentucky's Republican governor has kicked off construction of a new interchange along I-65.
The interchange will be south of Shepherdsville near mile marker 114 between exits 112 and 116. The project also includes a 1.4 mile connector route between Ohm Drive and Alpha Way in the Cedar Grove Business Park. More than 11,000 people work in the business park, and the new road will reduce the distance to I-65 to 0.7 miles from 1.75 miles
Highway 61 will be closed for several months beginning this summer when Bullitt County Public Schools are closed. Louisville Paving & Construction will do the work, which is scheduled to be finished in November 2020.
Bevin appeared with Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and other local officials on Thursday to kick off construction.
Comments