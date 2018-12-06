City council suspends finance chief over surprise deficit

A Mississippi city is suspending its chief financial officer after officials said they were surprised to learn of a budget deficit.
The Commercial Dispatch reports the Columbus City Council voted 5-1 in a closed session Tuesday to suspend Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle for four weeks without pay.
Council members say Rawle didn't meet job performance standards.
The council learned last month that Columbus ended the last budget year on Sept. 30 with a deficit of $881,000, after revenues fell short and budgets were overspent.
Several council members say Rawle's monthly financial statements didn't clearly indicate the city's cash flow.
Mayor Robert Smith and Rawle declined comment. Rawle previously said the deficit was something of a surprise to him, too, saying it developed in the budget year's last six weeks.
