3 contrasting contenders in Germany vie to succeed Merkel

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo Friedrich Merz, former CDU faction leader, left, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, and Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, all members of the German Christian Democratic Party, attend a CDU regional conference and present their concepts as candidates for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany, Wednesday. Three high-profile contenders are vying to lead Angela Merkel's party as the longtime German chancellor makes way after 18 years for a successor who could shape the European Union's most populous country for the next generation. The center-right Christian Democratic Union will elect on Friday a new chairman or chairwoman, who will be the favorite to run for chancellor in Germany's next election. Jens Meyer, file AP Photo