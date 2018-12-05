Colorado man’s death inspires push for police standards

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018 file photo Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference in Aurora, Colo. A leading Colorado Senate Democrat is working on legislation governing when police officers return to work after shooting someone on the job, inspired by the case of a Vietnam War veteran killed by police after defending his family from an intruder this summer. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo