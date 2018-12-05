Governor grants University of Wyoming budget requests

The University of Wyoming gets nearly all money it asked for in a state budget update proposed by outgoing Gov. Matt Mead.
The university sought an extra $19.4 million. Besides endorsing the bulk of that, including a $10 million scholarship endowment, Mead proposes $2.5 million in pay raises for university staff.
The Laramie Boomerang reports the university distributed $5.5 million in pay increases last summer. Concern remains that the school's lowest-paid employees don't earn a livable wage.
Wyoming adopts a state budget every two years. Major budgeting occurs in even-numbered years. Updates to the main budget happen in odd-numbered years.
The Wyoming Legislature will consider the supplemental budget in early 2019. Once approved, it will go to Mark Gordon, who will be sworn in as governor in January.
Comments