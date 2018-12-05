Lee Company denies allegations in wrongful termination suit

The company chaired by Tennessee's newly elected governor is denying allegations it wrongfully terminated an employee who requested medical leave.
According to a federal lawsuit, Michael Warren alleges he was fired by Lee Company in July after alerting his supervisor he would need up to five days to recover from a scheduled surgery.
Lee Company is chaired by Gov.-elect Bill Lee, who is named in the nine-page complaint.
Attorneys for Lee Company deny the business broke federal and state laws.
This is the second wrongful termination lawsuit Lee's company has faced. During the primary campaign, Lee faced scrutiny over a separate legal dispute with an Army National Guard member who also claimed wrongful termination in 2009.
Lee's spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday.
