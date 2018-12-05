Alabama officer recalls 1955 arrest of Rosa Parks

FILE- In this Feb. 22, 1956, file photo, Rosa Parks, whose refusal to move to the back of a bus, touched off the Montgomery bus boycott and the beginning of the civil rights movement, is fingerprinted by police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala. The detainment of Parks was the spark that ignited a 13-month struggle against the inequity of Montgomery's segregated bus system, and Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, marked the 63rd anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott, a pivotal moment of protest and prolonged sacrifice that swung the needle of change in favor of the civil rights movement. Gene Herrick, File AP Photo